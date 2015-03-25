Cambodian high court begins review of contested general election results

Cambodia's highest court, the Constitutional Council, has begun a review of the contested results of last month's general election, leaving open a small possibility that it will resolve the opposition's claims of unfairness.

The state National Election Committee on Saturday already rejected all 19 complaints filed by political parties against the results of the July 28 polls. The official results would give the ruling Cambodian People's Party 68 seats in the National Assembly, and 55 to the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party.

The opposition has threatened massive street demonstrations if its complaints over the election process are not dealt with by an impartial independent panel. A panel has been established, but seems to be making no progress.

The Constitutional Council has up to 20 days to complete its review.