Burundi's government suspends 10 civic groups, accusing them of fomenting unrest

Burundi's government has suspended the licenses of 10 non-governmental organizations over allegations they are involved in anti-government activities.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement Monday that the suspended groups played a role in a failed coup attempt in May against President Pierre Nkurunziza, whose decision to seek a third term sparked violent street protests in the capital.

Gideon Niyungeko, whose group Focode is one of those under suspension, said he was not surprised by the decision and that he condemns a government that "kills kids, young men and aged people."

Many of Burundi's opposition leaders and rights activists have fled into exile, while some have been assassinated.

The U.N. says at least 240 people have been killed since April.