Bulgarian police ends siege of Parliament building, freeing lawmakers and government ministers

Police in Bulgaria has broken up a blockade of Parliament by anti-government protesters to escort out more than 100 lawmakers and government ministers who had been trapped inside the besieged building for more than eight hours.

Police in riot gear pushed away the protesters early Wednesday and formed a corridor to allow those trapped out of the building.

Anti-government protests in Bulgaria's capital have been going on for 40 days, and escalated Tuesday evening as several hundred demonstrators trapped the officials inside Parliament in a bid to oust the left-leaning government.

Police had tried to escort the officials out by a bus on Tuesday, but protesters blocked the vehicle hurling stones at it. Seven protesters and two police officers were treated in hospital for head wounds.