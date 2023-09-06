Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom

British soldier awaiting trial on terror-related charges escapes from London prison

Khalife accused of placing counterfeit explosive devices at military base, violating Britain's Official Secrets Act

Associated Press
Published
An urgent manhunt has been launched for a British soldier awaiting trial on terror-related charges, who escaped from a prison in southwest London, the country's counterterror police said Wednesday.

Police said Daniel Abed Khalife, who has been accused of planting fake bombs at a military base and of violating Britain's Official Secrets Act, went missing from Wandsworth Prison early Wednesday.

"We have a team of officers who are making extensive and urgent enquiries in order to locate and detain Khalife as quickly as possible," said Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Metropolitan Police's counterterrorism command.

Britain Prisoner Escapes

This image, provided by the Metropolitan Police, shows Daniel Abed Khalife, aged 21, who disappeared from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, just before 8 a.m. He was in custody, awaiting trial on charges related to terrorism and alleged violations of the Official Secrets Act. (Metropolitan Police via AP)

Murphy told Sky News that Khalife was dressed in a kitchen uniform of white T-shirt and red checkered trousers at the time of his escape, adding that there is no evidence he is still wearing that outfit. No official explanation of how Khalife escaped was provided.

Murphy said there is no information to suggest that Khalife poses a threat to the wider public but urged anyone who may see him to not approach him.

Police have alerted ports and airports about Khalife’s escape.

Khalife, 21, has denied all the charges against him.