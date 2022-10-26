British radio host dies on air mid-show after coming out of retirement to broadcast

A British radio host died while on live air during a breakfast show on Monday.

Tim Gough, who hosted the morning show on Radio GenX, is suspected to have had a heart attack at 7:50 a.m. while presenting the show from his home in Lackford, Suffolk, GenX Radio Suffolk said in a news release. He was 55.

Music playing on the station stopped for several minutes at the time of Gough’s death before starting again, the BBC reported.

The station said it was "shocked and devastated beyond words" at Gough’s passing.

The radio station’s managing director James Hazell said that Gough had been on the radio since the 1980s and had come out of retirement to host the show.

"To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who myself and my family loved dearly," Hazell said in a statement. "We are heartbroken by the news."

"I know his family are enormously comforted by the hundreds of loving messages that have been received and have asked for privacy at this devastating time," Hazell added.

Gough is survived by his mother, brother, sister and son, the station said.