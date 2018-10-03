British prime minister Theresa May dances on stage to ABBA at Conservative conference

Theresa May today danced onto the stage to deliver her make or break speech in a bid to unite Britain and her bitterly divided party.

The British prime minister poked fun at her Maybot image as she got her groove on to Abba's Dancing Queen - mocking her dance moves from a recent trip to Africa - before appealing to the party to get behind her.

And in a blast at Boris Johnson, May warned that anyone obsessed with getting "the perfect Brexit" risk leaving the U.K. tied to the EU forever.

She also took a pop at the top Brexiteer over his "f**k business" jibe - vowing to "back business" instead.

Her speech was aimed at providing an upbeat vision for Britain post-Brexit - and after eight years of austerity.

She admitted that the public needed to see that "their hard work has paid off" after struggling with cuts to public services in a bid to balance the country's books.

But in a blow to members of parliament who want to see her gone, Mrs May insisted she has a plan for the next year and beyond.

The address received a massive standing ovation from activists, as husband Philip walked on stage and kissed her while ELO's Mr Blue Sky played over the PR.

