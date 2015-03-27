Expand / Collapse search
Last Update November 17, 2014

British premier denies plan to take up Thatcher's infamous policy on scrapping school milk

LONDON – LONDON (AP) — The British prime minister's office says it won't seek to stop giving free milk each day to school children under 5 years old.

The statement Monday by David Cameron's office dismisses a Cabinet minister's recent suggestion that the government may consider extending Margaret Thatcher's 1971 move to scrap the milk provision for children over 7 years old.

Thatcher, who was then the education secretary, earned the infamous nickname "Thatcher Milk-Snatcher."

Britain is making deep cuts to public spending to reduce a record national debt, and over the weekend Junior Health Minister Anne Milton suggested the government would consider cutting the 189 milliliter — or third of a pint — of milk given to children under 5.