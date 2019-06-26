British mom buys son, 5, McDonalds Happy Meal before killing him and herself: report

A depressed mom treated her five-year-old son to a McDonald's Happy Meal before tying their hands together and jumping to their deaths, an inquest has heard.

Emma Sillett, 41, took son Jenson Spellman for some food before driving to Valehouse Reservoir in the Derbyshire Peak District to end their lives in November last year.

Chesterfield Coroner's Court heard that Jenson was found facing his mum and had been "tied to her by his wrist".

The social worker left an emotional note in her car which explained she was tethering herself to her son because she could not bear the thought of him "drifting away".

Detective Constable Rebecca Fearon told the inquest: "She had a rucksack on her back which contained rocks."

During the hearing, the court also heard that Sillett had struggled for years with depression and had previously suffered three miscarriages.

Her suicide note made it clear she wanted to end her life, but could not stand the thought of leaving her son to face life without her.

Jenson's toy and torch were found near the water's edge, but the search was called off once it became dark outside.

Jenson's dad John Spellman had alerted emergency services after receiving a text message from Sillett that simply read "sorry".

He said she had previously spoken about "ending it all" but had never suggested she would hurt their son.

A specialist underwater team returned the next day and found Emma and Jenson's bodies.

The court was told toxicology tests showed neither had any injuries and no traces of any drugs were found in their systems.

