British man arrested after carrying 15-inch machete on train, police say

A British man was arrested Sunday night after he was found carrying a 15-inch machete.

The blade was confiscated after British Transport Police officers searched the man using the controversial stop-and-search method on board a train in Essex.

Police drew Tasers, but didn’t need to use them, according to Sky News.

The man, who wasn’t immediately identified, was arrested on suspicion of two offenses, police said. It wasn’t made clear what the offenses were.

“This is why #police use #stopandsearch. This 15in machete was found on a man onboard a train tonight between @greateranglia #colchester & #witham in #Essex,” British Transport Police Essex tweeted.

“Our officers boarded the train, detained the man for a search and found this. Taser was drawn but not deployed.”