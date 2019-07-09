Expand / Collapse search
Iran
Published

Britain’s seizure of Iranian oil tanker won’t go ‘unanswered,’ officer says

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche
Iran warns it has options to push uranium enrichment levels even higherVideo

Iran warns it has options to push uranium enrichment levels even higher

Spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy department says Tehran could increase the number of centrifuges it has or reinstall other nuclear equipment, both breaches of the agreement; Trey Yingst reports from Jerusalem.

A top Iranian military official on Tuesday said that Britain’s seizure of an Iranian oil tanker last week “based on fabricated excuses” will not be “unanswered,” reports said.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Iran’s armed forces chief of staff, told Tasim news agency that Tehran will give an “appropriate answer,” Reuters reported. Tasim news agency is the country’s semi-official news arm.

Last Thursday, British Royal Marines joined authorities in Gibraltar in taking an Iranian tanker believed to be violating European Union sanctions by providing crude oil to the Syrian regime. A senior Spanish official said the operation was requested by the United States.

The vessel carrying Iranian oil likely had over just over 2 million barrels of Iranian crude oil, according to the data firm Refinitv.

