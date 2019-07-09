Britain’s seizure of Iranian oil tanker won’t go ‘unanswered,’ officer says

Click here to get the Fox News morning newsletter in your inbox every day with updates on Iran and other breaking news

A top Iranian military official on Tuesday said that Britain’s seizure of an Iranian oil tanker last week “based on fabricated excuses” will not be “unanswered,” reports said.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Iran’s armed forces chief of staff, told Tasim news agency that Tehran will give an “appropriate answer,” Reuters reported. Tasim news agency is the country’s semi-official news arm.

Last Thursday, British Royal Marines joined authorities in Gibraltar in taking an Iranian tanker believed to be violating European Union sanctions by providing crude oil to the Syrian regime. A senior Spanish official said the operation was requested by the United States.

The vessel carrying Iranian oil likely had over just over 2 million barrels of Iranian crude oil, according to the data firm Refinitv.

Fox News' Lukas Mikelionis contributed to this report