Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

United Kingdom
Published

Britain’s leftist Labour Party pushing to abolish private schools to help dismantle ‘the privilege of a tiny’

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 23Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 23

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 23 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Britain’s leftist Labour Party is pushing to abolish private schools to help dismantle “the privilege of a tiny,” according to reports.

Reuters reported that about 7 percent of British students are educated at private schools, who in turn dominate enrollment at top universities and are over-represented in senior roles in politics, law, media and business.

Finance policy chief John McDonnell told Sky News: “What we’re saying is ‘let’s have one education service for everybody. Let’s end these grotesque levels of inequality within our educational system.’”

British Labour MP John McDonnell speaks during the party's annual conference in Brighton on Monday. (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

British Labour MP John McDonnell speaks during the party's annual conference in Brighton on Monday. (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

Two-thirds of the cabinet of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who comes from an elite background, attended private school.

He is not a fan of the motion.

“This would cost 7 billion pounds of taxpayers’ money to educate at public expense all the pupils, all the children who would no longer be educated privately,” he told reporters on the plane to the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

He added, “It seems unbelievable to me that the Labour Party should now be setting out to abolish a load of schools.”

The current focus of Britain’s opposition Labour Party is winning a general election — expected within months — and bringing the left-wing party to power.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.