Brexit breakthrough: Boris Johnson agrees 'great new deal' with EU; British MPs to vote Saturday

Britain and the European Union have struck a Brexit deal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Thursday.

The agreement is a "great new deal that takes back control," Johnson tweeted, adding: "Now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment."

The deal came after days of intense negotiations. It must now be formally approved by the bloc and ratified by the European and United Kingdom Parliaments.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party, said in a response to the news that Johnson appears to have "negotiated an even worse deal than Theresa May's, which was overwhelmingly rejected."

"These proposals risk triggering a race to the bottom on rights and protections: putting food safety at risk, cutting environmental standards and workers' rights, and opening up on our NHS to a takeover by US private corporations," Corbyn continued. "This sell-out deal won't bring the country together and should be rejected. The best way to get Brexit sorted is to give the people the final say in a public vote."

Following months of uneasiness over the prolonged Brexit process, European leaders have sounded upbeat this week. French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that "I want to believe that a deal is being finalized," while German Chancellor Angela Merkel said negotiations were "in the final stretch."

When the news went public, the pound hit a five-month high upon the U.S. dollar.

Johnson — who took office in July with the promise Britain would finally leave the EU on Oct. 31 — likened Brexit to climbing Mount Everest.

Arlene Foster, leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, and the party's parliamentary chief Nigel Dodds said their position hasn't changed following the announcement of the deal, and said they "could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues," referring to a say the Northern Irish authorities might have in future developments.

