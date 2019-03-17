Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Middle East
Published

Born into al-Qaida: Hamza bin Laden's rise to prominence

By JON GAMBRELL | Associated Press
  • 47648f2a-
    Image 1 of 2

    FILE - In this image from video released by the CIA on Nov. 1, 2017, Hamza bin Laden is shown at his wedding. Years after the death of his father at the hands of a U.S. Navy SEAL raid in Pakistan, Hamza bin Laden finds himself clearly in the crosshairs of world powers. The U.S. has put up to a $1 million bounty for him. The U.N. Security Council has named him to a global sanctions list, sparking a new Interpol notice for his arrest. His home country of Saudi Arabia has revoked his citizenship. (CIA via AP, File)

  • f91f81f9-
    Image 2 of 2

    This wanted poster released by the U.S. Department of State Rewards for Justice program shows Hamza bin Laden. Years after the death of his father at the hands of a U.S. Navy SEAL raid in Pakistan, Hamza himself clearly in the crosshairs of world powers. The U.S. has put up to a $1 million bounty for him. The U.N. Security Council has named him to a global sanctions list, sparking a new Interpol notice for his arrest. His home country of Saudi Arabia has revoked his citizenship. (U.S. Department of State Rewards for Justice via AP, File)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Years after the death of his father at the hands of a U.S. Navy SEAL raid in Pakistan, Hamza bin Laden now finds himself in the crosshairs.

In rapid succession in recent weeks, the U.S. put a bounty of up to $1 million on him; the U.N. Security Council named him to a global sanctions list, sparking a new Interpol notice for his arrest; and his home country of Saudi Arabia revealed it had revoked his citizenship.

Those measures suggest international officials believe the now 30-year-old militant is an increasingly serious threat. He is not the head of al-Qaida but he has risen in prominence within the terror network his father founded, and the group may be grooming him to stand as a leader for a young generation of militants.