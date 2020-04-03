Boris Johnson extends self-isolation due to coronavirus symptoms

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday announced that he is extending his time in self-isolation as he continues to have symptoms of the coronavirus -- a week after he tested positive for the highly contagious virus.

"Although I'm feeling better and I've done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom,” he said on a video message posted to Twitter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"I still have a temperature and so, in accordance with government advice, I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes."

Johnson tested positive for the virus last week, explaining to the public that he had developed "mild symptoms" -- "a temperature and a persistent cough."

Since then, the Conservative Party leader has been conducting government business remotely, as well as giving regular video messages to the public -- some of which he clearly appears to be suffering from symptoms of the illness.

BORIS JOHNSON TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

The U.K. is one of a number of countries that has taken drastic nationwide precautions to stop the spread of the virus, including closing down businesses and schools, as well as a nationwide stay-at-home order that only allows Brits outside for essential shopping and exercise.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnson noted that warm weather was expected in the country this weekend, and urged Brits not to be tempted to break the rules and go outside -- even if they are going “stir crazy.”

“I just urge you not to do that, please please stick with the guidance now,” he said. “This country has made a huge effort, a huge sacrifice, done absolutely brilliantly well in delaying the spread of the virus, let's stick with it now.”