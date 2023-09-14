Boris Johnson cautions Donald Trump against nixing US support for Ukraine

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson cautioned former President Donald Trump against reneging on U.S. support for Ukraine should he become president again.

"A Putin victory would be a catastrophe for the West and for American leadership, and I don’t believe it is an outcome that could easily be endured by a U.S. president, let alone one who wanted to Make America Great Again," Johnson wrote in the Spectator, recounting a recent visit with wounded Ukrainian soldiers in the war-torn country.

Johnson surmised that the Ukrainian people were "fighting a war of independence" and would not consider negotiating a peace agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, especially after the reported plane crash death of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose forces attempted a coup on the Kremlin earlier this summer.

"Yevgeny Prigozhin thought he had done a deal with Putin – and it didn’t exactly work for him," Johnson wrote.

"There is only one thing they want from us, and that is the weaponry to finish the job – and so I simply do not understand why we keep dragging our feet. Why are we always so slow?" the former prime minister continued. "How can we look these men in the eye, and explain the delay? Throughout this war we have underestimated the Ukrainians and overestimated Putin, and we are doing the same today."

Trump has claimed that he could secure peace in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking back the White House if re-elected in 2024 and has supported negotiating a deal with Putin.

Fox News Digital reached out to Trump's campaign for comment on what Johnson wrote, but they did not immediately respond.

In his piece, Johnson noted that the United States has given only about 1% of its annual defense budget to support Ukraine’s armed forces, "and the UK has given a fraction of what the U.S. has given."

"There are no US boots on the ground, and no possibility of US bodybags coming home – and yet the stakes for the West are enormous," he said.

Johnson said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told him that Kyiv's forces need "just 200 more sophisticated ballistic systems such as ATACMs, and the U.S. has thousands in store."

"Why keep them on ice? What other purpose could they possibly serve that would better guarantee the long-term security of the West, including the United States?" Johnson wrote.

"Some voices in Washington have said that the U.S. should pursue a ‘China First’ strategy, and hold the ATACMs in reserve in case they have to be sent to protect Taiwan. What nonsense," Johnson said. "The best way to deter an attack on Taiwan is to make sure that the Ukrainians win, and as fast as possible."