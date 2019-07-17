Bookshelf in suburban home hides secret door to gang's high-tech drugs lab

This innocent-looking bookshelf hides a secret door to a Colombian gang's high-tech drugs lab that lies in a suburban home.

Australian Federal Police found the cellar at a property in Sylvania, Sydney.

It was full of cash, replica weapons, tasers and wireless transmitters, police confirmed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE SUN

Cops believed the entire house was custom-built just for drug dealing activity, so they wanted to seize it under the criminal proceeds act.

4 KIDS IN AUSTRALIA PACK SUV WITH FISHING RODS, DRIVE 600 MILES BEFORE BEING STOPPED BY POLICE, OFFICIALS SAY

They launched their investigations after an earlier probe into a Sydney-based Colombian gang who were involved in the laundering of border-controlled drugs.

A 45-year-old, who was the joint-owner of the property, was charged with multiple drug-related offenses including supplying cocaine.

Also the possession of cannabis and dealing in proceeds of crime with a value that reached around $100,000.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years and six months in prison.

This story originally appeared in The Sun. For more from The Sun, click here.