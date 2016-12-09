Expand / Collapse search
December 9, 2016

Bolivian official breaks silence about air crash in Colombia

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2016, file photo, rescue workers recover a body from the wreckage site of an airplane crash, in La Union, a mountainous area near Medellin, Colombia. The chartered plane was carrying a Brazilian soccer team to the biggest match of its history when it crashed into a Colombian hillside and broke into pieces. The Bolivian aviation official who signed off the flight plan of the chartered aircraft is breaking her silence in a public letter published on Thursday, Dec. 8, accusing her bosses of trying to stage a cover-up. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)

LA PAZ, Bolivia – A Bolivian official who signed off on the flight plan for a chartered aircraft that crashed in the Andes is breaking her silence and accusing her bosses of trying to stage a cover-up.

In a public letter, Celia Castedo says she didn't have the authority to stop the doomed flight to Medellin, Colombia, that killed 71 people, including members of a Brazilian soccer team heading to the finals of the Copa Sudamericana tournament.

Castedo says that a day after the crash her superiors pressured her to modify an internal report that she claims details how she warned the airline the plane didn't have enough fuel to safely make the flight.

Bolivian officials say Castedo is under investigation for her responsibility in the crash. She has sought asylum in Brazil.