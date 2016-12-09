Bolivian official breaks silence about air crash in Colombia

A Bolivian official who signed off on the flight plan for a chartered aircraft that crashed in the Andes is breaking her silence and accusing her bosses of trying to stage a cover-up.

In a public letter, Celia Castedo says she didn't have the authority to stop the doomed flight to Medellin, Colombia, that killed 71 people, including members of a Brazilian soccer team heading to the finals of the Copa Sudamericana tournament.

Castedo says that a day after the crash her superiors pressured her to modify an internal report that she claims details how she warned the airline the plane didn't have enough fuel to safely make the flight.

Bolivian officials say Castedo is under investigation for her responsibility in the crash. She has sought asylum in Brazil.