Biden to target over 300 Russian lawmakers in new wave of sanctions: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Joe Biden is preparing to announce additional sanctions against Russia, amid their country’s invasion of Ukraine, which will impact hundreds of senior officials and lawmakers.

Biden will announce the sanctions, which will affect over 300 members of the Russian government, during his European trip this week, the Wall Street Journal reported.

FIGHT FOR MARIUPOL INTENSIFIES AS US SEEKS MORE SANCTIONS: LIVE UPDATES

The sanctions join a coordinated international effort to financially squeeze Russia into ending its invasion of its neighboring country, which has defiantly resisted despite its military disadvantages.

Sanctions similarly enacted by France, Germany, South Korea, Japan and others have failed to prevent the continued Russian attacks — and subsequent loss of life to Ukrainian soldiers and civilians — so the projected impact of these additional measures is unclear.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sanctions will specifically target 400 individuals, including 328 lawmakers and senior Russian officials, and come after nearly four weeks of fighting between the two countries, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Russian Federal Assembly consists of the 450-member State Duma and the 170-member Federation Council, both of which have a constitutional responsibility to regulate the country’s economic affairs.