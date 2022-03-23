Expand / Collapse search
Biden to target over 300 Russian lawmakers in new wave of sanctions: report

Order will affect more than 300 members of the Russian government

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
The world is watching the US be ‘humiliatingly incompetent’: Gingrich Video

The world is watching the US be ‘humiliatingly incompetent’: Gingrich

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich criticizes Vice President Harris and suggests a game plan for President Biden’s approach to the Russia-Ukraine war on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

President Joe Biden is preparing to announce additional sanctions against Russia, amid their country’s invasion of Ukraine, which will impact hundreds of senior officials and lawmakers.

Biden will announce the sanctions, which will affect over 300 members of the Russian government, during his European trip this week, the Wall Street Journal reported.

FIGHT FOR MARIUPOL INTENSIFIES AS US SEEKS MORE SANCTIONS: LIVE UPDATES

The sanctions join a coordinated international effort to financially squeeze Russia into ending its invasion of its neighboring country, which has defiantly resisted despite its military disadvantages.

(Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images  |  KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Sanctions similarly enacted by France, Germany, South Korea, Japan and others have failed to prevent the continued Russian attacks — and subsequent loss of life to Ukrainian soldiers and civilians — so the projected impact of these additional measures is unclear.

The sanctions will specifically target 400 individuals, including 328 lawmakers and senior Russian officials, and come after nearly four weeks of fighting between the two countries, the Wall Street Journal reported.

President Joe Biden speaks at Business Roundtable's CEO quarterly meeting

President Joe Biden speaks at Business Roundtable's CEO quarterly meeting (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Russian Federal Assembly consists of the 450-member State Duma and the 170-member Federation Council, both of which have a constitutional responsibility to regulate the country’s economic affairs.