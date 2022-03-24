Expand / Collapse search
Iran
Published

Biden administration may allow Russia to buy Iran's excess enriched uranium under new nuclear deal

Nuclear negotiations continue amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

By Paul Best | Fox News
US may allow Russia to import Iran's excess enriched uranium Video

US may allow Russia to import Iran's excess enriched uranium

Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner has the details from the State Department on 'Special Report.'

The Biden administration is considering allowing Russia to buy Iran's excess enriched uranium under the terms of a new nuclear deal, U.S. officials said this week. 

Under the original Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPO) in 2015, Russia agreed to buy Iran's excess uranium so that the regime could not build a nuclear weapon, a role that may be revived in the new deal.

"Would it be a practical role for Russia to play the same role that it did in the JCPOA prior to the decision to withdraw from it, essentially to accept and to pay for the highly enriched uranium to get it out of Iran’s hands so that Iran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon? I think that’s a role we’d be willing to entertain. Yes," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Wednesday. 

Former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, second right, listens to head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi while visiting an exhibition of Iran's new nuclear achievements in Tehran, Iran, in 2021.  (Iranian Presidency Office/AP)

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan also said this week that Russia's role in purchasing Iran's excess uranium was a "key part of how we ensured that Iran’s nuclear program was in a box."

"Now, we don’t have to rely on any given country for any particular element of the deal, but that is a role that Russia played in the past — a practical role that didn’t have necessarily political significance but did have that practical significance," Sullivan said. 

STATE DEPT SAYS IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL WILL NOT BE AN 'ESCAPE HATCH' FOR RUSSIAN SANCTIONS

Terms of the new nuclear deal were near completion earlier this month before Russia threw a wrench in the negotiations, demanding that Russia's trade with Iran is unaffected by Western sanctions over the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine. 

This file photo released Nov. 5, 2019, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, shows centrifuge machines in the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in central Iran.  (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP, File))

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have spoken out against Russia's role in the new deal. 

"The Iranian nuclear deal would give Iran a pathway to a nuclear weapon and billions of dollars in sanctions relief.  Russia is leading the negotiations and would benefit from any new agreement," Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., tweeted this week. "The US should stop attempting to resurrect this bad deal."

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, shakes hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during their meeting in Qingdao, China, Saturday, June 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

"I don’t think Russia is at the table in a legitimate or honest way. I think they are looking at ways to get around the sanctions," Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., told Fox News's Bret Baier. "I think we have to be very careful in not negotiating against ourselves, especially with what Russia is doing against Ukraine." 

The negotiations for a new nuclear deal come as Russian forces continue their invasion of Ukraine, raising fears about a potential nuclear strike by an increasingly frustrated Putin. 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this week in an interview with CNN that Russia would use nuclear weapons in response to "an existential threat for our country."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 