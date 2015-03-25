BBC reports 152 new sexual abuse allegations have been made since Jimmy Savile scandal

The BBC says 152 new sex abuse allegations have been made since the Jimmy Savile scandal erupted last fall.

The broadcaster said Friday the allegations have been made against 81 current and former staff members and contributors, including some who have died.

It said that 25 cases of suspected abuse involving current staff members or contributors have been reported to police for investigation.

Reports of widespread abuse by Savile during his long years with the BBC have led to several investigations that have embarrassed the broadcaster.

The popular entertainer died in 2011 at age 84. Since then, he has been accused of hundreds of sex crimes.