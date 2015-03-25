Bangladesh Islamic party enforces strike over war crimes trial

Bangladesh's largest Islamic party is enforcing a general strike to protest trial of its top leaders on charges of crimes against humanity during the nation's 1971 independence war.

Jamaat-e-Islami party called for the nationwide strike Tuesday, when a tribunal says the verdict against defendant Abdul Quader Mollah will be delivered.

Six leaders of the party are on trial before Dhaka's International Crimes Tribunal. They have been accused of committing atrocities during the nine-month war against Pakistan.

Mollah has been tried on six counts, including playing a role in the killing of 381 unarmed civilians, the prosecution says. He denies the charges.

Last month, the tribunal sentenced former party member Abul Kalam Azad to death in the first war crimes trial verdict.