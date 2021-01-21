Expand / Collapse search
Iraq
Published
Last Update 46 mins ago

Baghdad rocked by suicide bombs; at least 6 dead

The bombings were the first in years to target the Iraq capital's bustling commercial area

Associated Press
BAGHDAD — Twin suicide bombings hit Iraq’s capital Thursday killing at least six people and wounding at least 25 others, three police officials and State TV said.

The police officials said two explosions hit a commercial center in central Baghdad. Iraqi state television reported they were suicide bombings. Many of the wounded were in serious condition and there was property damage.

<br> The U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 3, 2020. (Associated Press)<br> ​​​​​

The police officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The bombings are the first in years to target Baghdad's bustling commercial area. They come amid heightened political tensions as Iraq looks to have early elections in October.