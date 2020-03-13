Australia's foreign minister Peter Dutton tests positive for coronavirus

Australia’s Foreign Minister Friday said he is in isolation in the the hosptial after testing positive for coronavirus, but he feels fine.

Peter Dutton tweeted a statement saying he woke up with a “temperature and a sore throat” so he contacted the Queensland Department of Health and was tested for COVID-19.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson share update following coronavirus diagnosis

He said he was admitted to the hospital after the test came back positive.

“I feel fine and will provide an update in due course,” he added.

Dutton flew back to Brisbane on a commercial flight Tuesday after a Cabinet meeting in Sydney, The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

At least 160 people have contracted the virus in Australia and three have died.

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson both tested positive while working on a film in the country this week and are in the hospital.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie, and an aide for U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., have also tested positive for the disease.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Several U.S. lawmakers, including Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Rick Scott and Rep. Matt Gaetz, are in self-quarantine after they came into contact with an infected patient at the CPAC conference or at Mar-a-Lago, where officials met with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications director, Fabio Wajngarten, who has coronavirus.