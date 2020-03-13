Australian official who met Ivanka Trump, Bill Bar, tests positive for coronavirus

An Australian official was in isolation at a hospital Friday after testing positive for coronavirus, days after meeting U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Ivanka Trump.

Peter Dutton, Australia's minister for home affairs, returned Down Under from Washington D.C., where he attended a conference with other representatives of the so-called Five Eyes intelligence network, which encompasses the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.

"This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat," Dutton revealed in a statement posted to his Twitter account.

"I Immediately contacted the Queensland Department of Health and was subsequently tested for COVID-19. I was advised by Queensland Health this afternoon that the test had returned positive.

CHINA HINTS AT DENYING AMERICANS LIFE-SAVING CORONAVIRUS DRUGS

"It is the policy of Queensland Health that anyone who tests positive is to be admitted into hospital and I have complied with their advice.

"I feel fine and will provide an update in due course."

Australian authorities have stepped up their response to the outbreak by recommending people avoid nonessential gatherings of 500 or more and to reconsider all international travel.

Australia has more than 120 confirmed cases. It is mild to moderate for most people but can be severe in older adults and those with existing health problems.

Dutton's meeting with senior officials in the Trump administration comes after it was reported Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro was being monitored and will be tested for the coronavirus after one of his deputies tested positive for the disease days after they met with President Trump in Florida.

BRAZILIAN OFFICIAL WHO MET WITH TRUMP TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, BOLSONARO TO BE TESTED

Bolsonaro met with President Trump in Mar-A-Lago on Saturday, where they are said to have discussed the crisis in Venezuela, trade and other economic issues.

The O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported Thursday that Fabio Wajngarten, the communications secretary for the 64-year-old Brazilian leader who had traveled to Miami for the meeting as well, showed flu symptoms and tested positive for the virus early Wednesday.

Fox News' Lucia Suarez Sang and The Associated Press contributed to this report.