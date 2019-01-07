Australian mother appears to drive away with child, 4, on roof of car

The mother of a four-year-old boy filmed riding on the roof of a car as she drove on a Perth Highway has been charged with dangerous driving.

Western Australia Police told News Corp Australia a 36-year-old woman from the Perth suburb of Camillo will be summonsed to appear in court on a later date on the serious offense.

It comes after security camera footage obtained by Nine News yesterday showed a boy in nothing but a nappy clinging to the roof racks of a car for about 10 minutes.

The incident took place at around 5:45 p.m. on Friday on the Tonkin Highway between the suburbs of Camillo and Harrisdale.

A spokesman for WA Police yesterday told News Corp Australia there were two other children in the car but they were properly restrained in their seats.

It’s believed the mother was unaware the child was on the roof of the moving car until it was pointed out to her by other drivers.

