Australian man says boss’s flatulence is form of bullying in $1.2 million lawsuit

An Australian court is being tasked with determining whether flatulence is a forming of bullying in a lawsuit filed a by man against his boss, who regularly “thrusted his bum” at him, according to reports.

David Hingst, 56, a former employee of Construction Engineering, brought a case against supervisor Greg Short, whom he called “Mr. Stinky,” to Australia’s Court of Appeal of the Supreme Court of Victoria. He is seeking $1.28 million.

“I would be sitting with my face to the wall and he would come into the room, which was small and had no windows,” Hingst said, according to News.com.au. “He would fart behind me and walk away. He would do this five or six times a day."

The stench would prompt Hingst, an engineer, to spray deodorant at his boss, the news site reported.

He filed his suit in 2017, claiming the recurrent gas-passing was part of an effort to end his employment. During an 18-day trial, Short claimed he “may have done it once or twice, maybe,” but that he had no intention of harassing Hingst, the Washington Post reported.

The case was dismissed in April, with a judge ruling that even if the flatulence had occurred, it wouldn't necessarily amount to bullying. Hingst appealed and the case was heard Monday by a judicial panel at the Court of Appeal of the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne.

A ruling is expected Friday.