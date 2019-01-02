Australian man heard screaming 'Why don't you die?' while killing spider prompts police response

A man heard screaming "why don't you die?" drew a swift police response New Year's Day -- but when cops saw the corpse, they had to have been more than a little bugged at making the trip.

Wanneroo police in Western Australia said in a since-deleted tweet that they received a New Year's Day call from a resident who reported walking by a home in Perth where a man was repeatedly shouting, “Why don’t you die?” while a toddler screamed in the background, the BBC reported.

“Caller didn’t hear the female who lives there saying anything. Caller doesn’t now [sic] them, but has seen them a few times when walking,” a screenshot of the incident’s police log that was initially tweeted out stated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police officers arrived at the scene expecting the worst, but found out the incident was all caused by a spider.

“Police spoke with all parties who advised that husband had only been trying to kill a spider (has serious fear of spiders). Apologized for inconvenience to police,” police said 20 minutes after the initial call was made. “No injuries sighted (except to spider). No further police involvement required.”

Police tweeted details of the incident on Tuesday, but later deleted the post because it showed the internal police system, the BBC reported.

"It's just one of those jobs where you go expecting to see one thing and see another," police spokesman Samuel Dinnison told the BBC.

THOUSANDS OF SPIDERS COVER ARKANSAS HIGHWAY IN HUGE WEBS LIKE 'THICK CARPET'

It’s unclear how big or what type of spider prompted the shouts.

Australia is known to have some of the most dangerous spiders in the world, although most of the 2,900 species are harmless.

In 2015, another Australian man’s fear of spiders also caused an embarrassing disturbance. He was heard yelling, “I’m going to kill you, you’re dead” while trying to kill an arachnid, prompting police to respond to his home for a possible domestic violence incident.