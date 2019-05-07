Australia's prime minister gets egged by protester while on campaign trail

Plenty of politicians end up with figurative egg on their face, but Australia's prime minister on Tuesday got an actual egg to his head during a protest that also resulted in a 70-year-old woman being knocked over.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was at a rural woman's conference in the town of Albury, located about 200 miles southwest of Canberra when a 24-year-old woman tossed the egg at him.

The egg appeared to strike Morrison on the back of the head -- and then bounce off without breaking.

FORMER AUSTRALIAN LEADER SLAMS SECURITY AGENCIES OVER CHINA

The incident caused security guards to spring into action to grab the 24-year-old woman accused of throwing the egg, Amber Holt, and take her outside. A 70-year-old woman was knocked to the floor as security guards moved in to grab Holt.

Morrison praised his security team for doing a "great job," and said on Twitter he will stand up to " thuggery" from "cowardly activists."

"My concern about today’s incident in Albury was for the older lady who was knocked off her feet. I helped her up and gave her a hug," Morrison said. "Our farmers have to put up with these same idiots who are invading their farms and their homes."

If re-elected on May 18, Morrison has promised to change laws to prevent vegan activist organization Aussie Farms from publishing the addresses of farms it accuses of animal cruelty and encouraging the public to harass the farmers.

DRIVERS BUST COP HIDING IN BUSHES WITH RADAR GUN

Holt was charged with common assault and possession of a prohibited drug, cannabis, Sky News Australia reported. The 24-year-old has been released on bail and will appear in court later this month. Morrison said the incident showed that Australians "have to disagree better" ahead of the upcoming elections.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"Pardon the pun, but I don't want to over-egg this thing. At the same time, what my concern was, for Margaret and the disregard the individual seemed to have for those others who were in the room," Morrison told reporters.

"Just because you have a difference of view to someone doesn't mean you have to engage in these sorts of ugly types of protests," he added.

The woman who was knocked over, Margaret Baxter told reporters she was taken out by a cameraman and was not injured after landing on her hip.

"The prime minister helped me get up off the floor and I was very grateful for his assistance," Baxter said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.