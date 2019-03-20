Auschwitz Memorial shares photos of people walking on train track, urges respect

The Auschwitz Memorial on Wednesday urged tourists to be mindful of where they are while visiting the historic site after people have apparently created photo-ops along its railroad track.

The memorial – which “preserves” the location of the former Nazi concentration camp – posted their message on Twitter and stressed the gravity and the solemnness of the location.

They also condemned the use of the train track as “a balance beam.”

“When you come to @AuschwitzMuseum remember you are at the site where over 1 million people were killed. Respect their memory,” the Twitter post said. “There are better places to learn how to walk on a balance beam than the site which symbolizes deportation of hundreds of thousands to their deaths.”

Alongside the tweet, the memorial also posted a handful of photos that depicted visitors walking along the track.