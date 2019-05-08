Asia Bibi in Canada after fleeing Pakistan following blasphemy acquittal, lawyer says

The Christian woman who spent years on death row in Pakistan for alleged blasphemy before she was acquitted last year has left the country for Canada, her lawyer confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday.

Asia Bibi was convicted on blasphemy charges in 2009 after a quarrel with a fellow farmworker who accused her of insulting Islam's Prophet Muhammad.

After spending eight years on death row, the 54-year-old’s conviction was overturned last year by the Supreme Court. Despite being a “free woman” after the death sentence was thrown out, she has been in protective custody since then because of religious extremists' calls for her hanging.

She had been denied permission to leave the country for several months as the government waited for sentiments to cool.

An official in Islamabad also confirmed to Fox News that Bibi left Pakistan to be reunited with her daughters in Canada. Her lawyer, Saif-ul Malook, said she had already arrived in Canada.

Additional information about how and when she left Pakistan was not immediately available.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt tweeted his happiness at the news of Bibi's departure.

"Fantastic news that Asia Bibi appears to have left Pakistan safely," he tweeted, adding that he was about to meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "to talk about persecution of Christians around the world."

Bibi’s case brought international attention to Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy law, which carries an automatic death penalty. The mere suspicion of blasphemy against Islam is enough to ignite mob lynchings in the country.

Salman Taseer, the governor of Punjab province, was shot and killed by one of his own guards in 2011 for defending Bibi and criticizing the misuse of the blasphemy law. The assassin, Mumtaz Qadri, has been celebrated as a martyr by hard-liners since he was hanged for the killing, with millions visiting a shrine set up for him near Islamabad. Pakistan's minister for minorities, Shahbaz Bhatti, was assassinated later that year after demanding justice for Bibi.

