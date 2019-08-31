One arrested in eastern France knife attack that left 1 dead, 6 injured

A knife attack at a public transit station in eastern France Saturday has left one person dead and six others injured, according to reports.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Laurent-Bonnevay metro station in the town of Villeurbanne, near Lyon, France Televisions reported.

A suspect who was carrying a knife was arrested while authorities were on the hunt for a suspected second attacker believed to be in possession of a metal spike used to roast meat, Reuters reported.

The motive for the attack was unclear, according to the news outlet.