Arrest warrant issued for Puerto Rico's education secretary

A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Puerto Rico's secretary of education.

The U.S. Attorney's Office told The Associated Press that a judge issued the warrant for Julia Keleher on Wednesday. Spokeswoman Lymarie Llovet said that she had no further details and that the documents in the case are sealed.

Llovet said the U.S. Attorney's Office did not seek the warrant. It is unclear who did or why.

A spokesman for Keleher did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Keleher was appointed education secretary in December 2016 and has clashed with unionized teachers over the closure of schools and other issues amid a 12-year-old recession.