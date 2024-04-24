Arrest made after 3 injured in 'major incident' at school in Wales, police say

A suspect was arrested on Wednesday following a "major incident" at Amman Valley School in Wales.

Three people were injured in the incident.

The nature of the incident and the injuries, as well as the reason for the suspect's arrest, were not disclosed by the Dyfed-Powys Police.

A suspect was arrested Wednesday after three people were injured in a "major incident" at a school in Wales, police said.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the victims were being treated for injuries at Amman Valley School in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire.

Police did not disclose what happened, the nature of the injuries or why the alleged suspect was arrested.

The school was closed.

"We would ask the people not speculate while there is a police investigation ongoing," police said in a statement.

Vaughan Gething, the First Minister of Wales, posted on social media platform X in English and Welsh: "Shocked to hear news of serious incident in Rhydaman."

He also thanked the police and ambulance crews for their response.