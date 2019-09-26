Argentine woman sentenced to 13 years for cutting off lover's genitals in revenge attack

An Argentine woman who used a pair of pruning shears to cut off her lover's genitals because she said he showed his friends their homemade sex tape has been sentenced to 13 years behind bars.

Brenda Barattini, 28, apologized in court for the November 2017 revenge attack on her 42-year-old boyfriend in Cordoba, the Buenos Aires Times reported.

A jury found her guilty of attempted aggravated homicide.

"I ask that justice be done. I have screwed up my life, I want to continue with my normal life," Barattini told the court before her sentencing.

The victim, identified only as “Sergio F,” said he and Barattini were having sex when she said she had a surprise for him.

She covered his eyes with a velvet mask and proceeded to cut off 90 percent of his penis.

"I felt like I was going to die, I didn't know she had cut me," he testified. "I couldn't see anything. I tried to get up, I pulled up my trousers and grabbed by mobile phone to call an ambulance. I wanted to leave and she started to insult me. She grabbed my t-shirt, my hair, she wouldn't let me leave."

Barattini, an architect, said her lover treated her like a "trophy" and ruined her life when he showed the sex tape to his friends.

"He violated my intimacy, my life and my career. It ruined everything," she said.

Barattini has been dubbed the Argentinean Lorena Bobbitt. Bobbitt, an American, infamously cut off her husband's penis in 1993 with a kitchen knife.