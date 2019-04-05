Argentina: Bodies of 600 disappeared wait to be identified

next Image 1 of 2

Bonnie and Daniel Loedel walked into a mausoleum with an urn holding the bone remains of their sister Isabel, who had been unidentified for four decades after being forcibly disappeared during Argentina's military dictatorship.

Delivering the simple wooden box was the last step of an arduous identification process that they hope will bring the family closure and, at the same time, thwart the goal of the military regime that rights groups estimate killed or disappeared 30,000 people while seeking to make its victims invisible.

The Remembrance, Truth and Justice Mausoleum for the Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism is at a cemetery in La Plata, a town about 35 miles from Argentina's capital of Buenos Aires. It holds the remains of at least a dozen people who disappeared during the dictatorship.