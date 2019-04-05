Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Americas
Published
Last Update 31 mins ago

Argentina: Bodies of 600 disappeared wait to be identified

By ALMUDENA CALATRAVA | Associated Press
  • f66cc3a0-
    Image 1 of 2

    In this March 26, 2019 photo, Bonnie Loedel hugs her cousin while her brother Daniel Loedel holds a wooden urn containing the skeletal remains of their sister Isabel, as they arrive to the Remembrance, Truth and Justice Mausoleum for the Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism, at the public cemetery in La Plata, Argentina. Isabel Loedel, whose remains were only identified last year, was forcibly disappeared during the country's 1976-1983 dictatorship. (AP Photo/Tomas F. Cuesta)

  • aace2b6b-
    Image 2 of 2

    This March 26, 2019 photo shows a wooden urn that contains the skeletal remains of Isabel Loedel, who was forcibly disappeared during the country's dictatorship, adorned with a 1976 image of her and her partner Julio Di Giacinti, in the Remembrance, Truth and Justice Mausoleum for the Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism, at the public cemetery in La Plata, Argentina. She has now rejoined her partner, Julio Di Giacinti, who was identified by the forensic team seven years ago. Both were killed in early 1978 by dictatorship agents. (AP Photo/Tomas F. Cuesta)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – Bonnie and Daniel Loedel walked into a mausoleum with an urn holding the bone remains of their sister Isabel, who had been unidentified for four decades after being forcibly disappeared during Argentina's military dictatorship.

Delivering the simple wooden box was the last step of an arduous identification process that they hope will bring the family closure and, at the same time, thwart the goal of the military regime that rights groups estimate killed or disappeared 30,000 people while seeking to make its victims invisible.

The Remembrance, Truth and Justice Mausoleum for the Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism is at a cemetery in La Plata, a town about 35 miles from Argentina's capital of Buenos Aires. It holds the remains of at least a dozen people who disappeared during the dictatorship.