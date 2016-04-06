Expand / Collapse search
AP Interview: Walesa is tired of collaboration questions

By | Associated Press
GDANSK, Poland – Lech Walesa, Poland's former president and legendary founder of the Solidarity freedom movement, insists he never collaborated with the communist secret police in the 1970s and voiced deep frustration at having to constantly respond to the allegations.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Walesa said: "I never consented to collaboration, I never took any money and I never reported on anybody. Clear? Enough! Next question please."

In the interview at his Gdansk office on Wednesday, he also expressed concerns about a tumultuous world situation. He called for new solutions, including political representation for various social groups, solidarity and an end to killings