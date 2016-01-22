Another Belgian charged in Paris attacks probe

Belgian authorities have announced terrorism charges against another Belgian arrested in the investigation of links to the November attacks that killed 130 people in Paris in November.

The Federal Prosecutor's office said Friday a man identified as Zakaria J., born in 1986, had been placed in custody by the investigating judge. He was charged with terrorist murder and participation in the activities of a terrorist group.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday during police raids in the Brussels neighborhood of Molenbeek, where several Paris attackers had lived or stayed. There was no immediate word on the status of a second man detained Wednesday, a Moroccan identified only as Mustafa E.

No weapons or explosives were found during the searches, authorities said.