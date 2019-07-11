Angela Merkel sits during welcoming ceremony following third public shaking incident

German Chancellor Angela Merkel sat during a welcoming ceremony for the Danish prime minister Thursday, just one day after she was seen visibly shaking for the third time in less than a month.

Merkel, 64, sat alongside new Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen while the national anthems of both countries played during a military honors ceremony outside the chancellery in Berlin.

Onlookers attributed the unusual arrangement to a series of similar scenarios in which Merkel was seen shaking, raising questions over the state of her health.

ANGELA MERKEL DENIES RUMORS OF DECLINING HEALTH AFTER THIRD PUBLIC SHAKING INCIDENT: ‘I’M FINE’

The German leader appeared to sit upright and showed no signs of any ill-health.

A day earlier, Merkel shut down rumors that her health was in decline and further dismissed claims that her ability to lead was compromised as a result.

In an almost identical incident, Merkel was seen visibly shaking while standing alongside Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne during the playing of their countries' national anthems in a welcoming ceremony Wednesday.

Merkel told reporters following the episode that she was “fine” and suggested that the psychological impact of the first incident was responsible for the subsequent episodes.

ANGELA MERKEL SEEN SHAKING AT EVENT IN BERLIN, SECOND TIME IN JUST OVER A WEEK

“I said recently that I am in a phase of processing the last military honors with President Zelenskiy. That is clearly not entirely complete, but there is progress," she said.

Merkel indicated at the time that the first incident on June 18 may have been caused by dehydration on a hot day. The second incident on June 27 rekindled concerns over her health after she was seen again unsteady at the German president's palace as she listened to his comments on the swearing-in of a new justice minister.

She was again asked Thursday about her health and bluntly responded to a German reporter that she was “aware” that her position requires her to pay special attention to her health.

"You can assume that, firstly, I am aware of the responsibility of my office and act accordingly, also as far as my health is concerned," she replied. "And secondly, you can assume that I also have a great personal interest in being healthy and taking care of my health."

Merkel, who first came to her role in 2005, announced last year that once her term ends in 2021, she will not seek a fifth term, nor will she pursue any other political job thereafter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She is set to turn 65 next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.