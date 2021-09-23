Amnesiac woman found bloodied and with no ID in Croatia was once a Hollywood jewelry designer

An amnesiac woman who was found bloodied and disoriented on a remote island off Croatia earlier this month was identified this week as a former Los Angeles jewelry designer whose pieces were worn by the rich and famous, according to reports.

Daniela Adamcova, 57, was found on the island of Krk on a jagged rock beside the sea on Sept. 12. She spoke fluent English but had no identifying documents or a phone on her and couldn’t remember who she was.

She had spent at least one night there, police said.

Tips from around the world flooded in after Croatian police released a photo of her bloodied face asking to help identify her.

Croatian media said that the tip that revealed her identity came from the United States where she reportedly lived until 2015 before moving to Ireland.

Decades earlier in 1984, Adamcova had emigrated from Slovakia to study design in Los Angeles.

Eventually, her handmade jewelry began being used in movies and TV shows like "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and she sold pieces to stars like Diana Ross, Barbara Streisand and Brigitte Bardot, according to the Daily Beast.

She later experienced homeless and was placed with a downtown Los Angeles company by a nonprofit where she continued to work as a jeweler before earning enough money to move to Ireland.

Adamcova has been transferred to a hospital in Rijeka, Croatia, where officials said she is in stable condition. Croatian social services will take over once she is released from hospital care.

Authorities have not said how Adamcova might have arrived at Krk.

Tourists who said they met Adamcova reportedly said she told them she is retired and had taken a solo vacation to Croatia from Slovakia. They said when they spoke to her she hadn’t been confused at all.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.