6 American troops killed in military helicopter crash off Egypt's Sinai Peninsula

Six American troops were killed aboard a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter that crashed on Tiran Island off the southern coast of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula earlier Thursday, Fox News has confirmed.

One American is said to have survived the crash.

A mechanical failure is suspected as the cause of the crash, officials told Fox News. An investigation is underway.

“At this point, there is no information to indicate the crash was anything except an accident,” a statement from the U.N. peacekeeping mission said.

There are between 30 and 400 American troops based in the Sinai as part of a U.N. peacekeeping mission that dates back to the signing of the peace treaty between Israel and Egypt in 1979.

The island where the crash occurred is located in the Straits of Tiran, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aqaba.

According to the peacekeeping mission: "During a routine mission in the vicinity of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, eight uniformed members of the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) were involved in a helicopter crash.

"We are deeply saddened to report that seven MFO members were killed; this includes six U.S. citizens, one French and one Czech. One U.S. MFO Member survived and was medically evacuated. Names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin," the mission added.

Israeli and Egyptian officials said earlier Thursday that a helicopter belonging to an international peacekeeping force had crashed, killing at least seven people, including several Americans.

Those officials had said the helicopter belonged to the multinational force, known as MFO, which monitors the Israeli-Egyptian peace accord.

Both officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to the Associated Press because they were not authorized to speak to the media on the matter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.