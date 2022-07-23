American tourists in Mexico attacked by crocodile

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two American tourists in Mexico were injured during a crocodile attack.

The tourists were at Mexico's Puerto Vallarta resort when one of the individuals went swimming and was attacked by a crocodile. When the second person entered the water to help, he was attacked by the crocodile as well, according to the civil defense office in the western state of Jalisco in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

One man had injuries to his legs, chest, arm, and abdomen, according to officials. The other man had injuries to his hand and upper thigh.

According to the Facebook post, the men were from Colorado. They were given medical attention by first responders after the attack and then transported to a local hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crocodiles aren't uncommon in the area where the incident happened.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.