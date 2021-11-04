American tourists in hiding at Cancun resort after reports of active shooter

American tourists went into hiding at a Hyatt resort in Cancun, Mexico Thursday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter.

Mike Sington, a former executive, said he was at the resort and posted video footage on his Twitter account.

"Several guests have (said) they saw gunman come up from the beach, actively shooting," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has reached out to the U.S. embassy in Mexico for comment.

"The safety and wellbeing of guests and colleagues is always a top priority. We are aware of a developing situation at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun. We understand the hotel team immediately engaged local authorities who are on the scene investigating the situation. The hotel team is taking steps in an effort to ensure the safety of guests and colleagues, and further questions may be directed to local authorities," a Hyatt spokesperson told Fox News.