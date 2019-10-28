Family of missing British tourist Amelia Bambridge joins search in Cambodia: 'Something's not right'

The family of 21-year-old British tourist Amelia Bambridge, who vanished after a beach party on a popular vacation island in Cambodia last week, arrived in the country Monday to join the search that so far has yet to uncover any leads in her disappearance.

Bambridge vanished Wednesday night from a beach on Koh Rong island off the country’s southwestern coast. Her phone, money and credit cards were found in her bag on Police Beach the next morning. Her passport later turned up in her room at a hostel where she'd been staying.

Nearly one week after her disappearance, about 150 people have joined the search, including divers, police, navy personnel and other volunteers, but nobody has announced any further signs of her.

“We don't seem to be making any headway,” Bambridge’s brother, Harry, told the BBC. “We have got no leads to go off. I left my emotions on the plane. All I'm doing is concentrating on finding my sister.”

Searchers have scoured the island’s jungle, where other missing tourists previously have been found safe, without results. One official, Koh Rong commune chief Chhoeun Chantha, told The Associated Press he suspected Bambridge may have drowned because her belongings turned up near the water’s edge on the beach.

Harry has questioned the possibility of his sister drowning.

“For me, something's not right,” he told the BBC. “We have had divers out searching the water. The water is shallow so the chances of her drowning are quite slim.”

Bambridge’s father, Phil, who lived in Vietnam teaching English, told the Guardian he didn’t think his daughter would be found alive as the search entered its third day.

“I hope a miracle does happen, but I don’t think we’ll see her,” he said.

Her family said her trip to Asia began on Sept. 27, when she flew to Vietnam. Her father told the outlet he advised her on safety precautions before she set off.

Koh Rong, about 15 miles offshore in the Gulf of Thailand, covers an area of about 30 square miles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.