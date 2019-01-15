Al-Shabab claims responsibility for terror attack at upscale Kenyan hotel complex

Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for an attack at an upscale hotel complex in Kenya’s capital on Monday that sent people fleeing from the scene shortly after explosions and gunfire erupted.

The group said its fighters were still inside the complex in Nairobi's Westlands neighborhood, which includes a large hotel known as DusitD2, banks and offices. Photos from the scene showed several vehicles on fire and some people being carried from the scene.

Kenya Police Service confirmed there was an attack in the area, but did not provide further details of the number of people injured or killed.

“We wish to confirm that there has been an attack incident along 14 Riverside Drive. The area has since been cordoned off,” the tweet read. “Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to facilitate smooth operations of the Police.”

Witnesses said they saw four armed men entering the complex, the BBC reported.

"It is terrible. What I have seen is terrible. I have seen a human as I ran out and there is what looks like minced meat all over," said Charles Njenga, who was running from the scene.

"I have been hiding. My colleagues were running everywhere," another man said, adding that he hid in his office. "I didn't see an attacker. Yeah, it was a terrorist attack. I think so."

