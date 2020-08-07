Air India flight skids off runway, splits in 2 while landing in southern India, dozens reported hospitalized

Dozens of people were rushed to the hospital after an Air India Express flight with 191 people on board skidded off a runway and split in two while landing Friday in heavy rain in southern India, Fox News has learned.

It was not immediately clear if there were any deaths.

Rajiv Jain, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry, said that despite the Boeing 737 aircraft breaking apart, there was no fire reported.

The plane was landing in Kozhikode, in southern India, from Dubai when the incident unfolded.

There were 174 passengers on board in addition to the crew.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.