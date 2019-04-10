AFP says Algerian government expelled its bureau chief

next Image 1 of 2

The Agence France-Press news agency said the Algerian authorities have expelled its bureau chief amid nationwide protests against the government.

AFP chairman Fabrice Fries said in a statement Wednesday that the "arbitrary decision" of not renewing Aymeric Vincenot's press accreditation is "unacceptable" and that it is "out of the question for us, in these circumstances, to appoint a successor for the time being."

AFP said Vincenot has been stationed in Algiers since June 2017 and left the country after the expiration of a final police deadline to leave. His accreditation was not renewed at the end of 2018.

The move comes after Algerian authorities expelled on March 31 a Reuters journalist after he was arrested for covering protests that prompted ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's resignation earlier this month.