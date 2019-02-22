7.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Ecuador-Peru border, USGS says

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck near the border of Ecuador and Peru early Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The earthquake struck 71 miles east of Palora with a depth of 82 miles. Another 5.5 tremblor was then felt about 9 miles southeast of Duran.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Video on social media showed residents standing outside in the streets.

Another person called the quake a “wake up call" in a tweet showing their chandelier moving back and forth.