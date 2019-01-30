6 animals, including giraffe and lions, electrocuted at South Africa’s Kruger National Park

Six animals in South Africa’s Kruger National Park were electrocuted after a power line came down when heavy rain and strong winds hit the region last week.

The animals — a giraffe, two lions, two hyenas and a white rhino — were found dead in the Skukuza section of the wildlife reserve Friday, the BBC reported.

"The animals were electrocuted after heavy rains and strong winds brought down a power line," South Africa National Parks (SANParks) spokesman Isaac Phaahla told the news site.

Phaahla also told news24 that park rangers were called to the scene of the downed power line to access the damage and make repairs. They discovered the dead animals when they were attempting to drive away a lion feeding on the rhino carcass, according to the station.

Rangers believe the giraffe was electrocuted, which prompted the lions and hyenas to flock to the dead animal and come in contact with the live power line.

Kruger National Park is South Africa’s largest wildlife reserve, spanning 7,700 square miles.