5 people injured, suspect arrested after reported knife attack at German school

Wuppertal, with a population of around 350,000, is located near Duesseldorf and Cologne

  • Five people were injured in an incident at Wilhelm Dörpfeld high school in Wuppertal's Elberfeld district on Thursday.
  • The suspect, who was reportedly injured, was arrested in connection with the incident.
  • Police said they deployed large numbers of officers to the scene.

Five people were injured in an incident Thursday at a school in the western German city of Wuppertal and a suspect was arrested, police said.

The incident took place at the Wilhelm Dörpfeld high school in the city's Elberfeld district.

Police said there was no shooting in the incident, German news agency dpa reported, but gave no further information.

The Bild newspaper, which didn't name sources, said it was a knife attack.

Police and ambulances

Police and ambulances are seen at the Wilhelm Dörpfeld school, in Wuppertal, Germany, on Feb. 22, 2024. Police say five people have been injured in an incident at the school and a suspect has been arrested. (Roberto Pfeil/dpa via AP)

Police said they deployed large numbers of officers to the scene. They said the suspect was injured.

Wuppertal is a city of some 350,000 people near Duesseldorf and Cologne.