3 British tourists killed in Iceland after vehicle plunges off bridge, police say

Three British tourists, including a child, were killed and four others were seriously injured after their vehicle crashed while crossing a high bridge in Iceland on Thursday, police said.

Two children were among the four injured when the vehicle carrying the seven people crashed around 9:30 a.m., Icelandic police said. The vehicle was crossing the bridge at Skeidararsandur, a vast sand plain in southern Iceland, when it slammed through a railing.

"It was horrible," said tour guide Adolf Erlingsson, who was among the first to arrive at the crash scene.

Erlingsson said the vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser according to the BBC, “flew” off the bridge, landing onto a rocky river bank.

"The car was totally smashed up after flying off the bridge and plunging down there,” he said. "When I arrived four had been retrieved from the vehicle, one was dead and three still stuck in the car, two of them probably dead. It was just awful.

"The car seemed to have hit the ground many meters from where it stopped. We struggled [with] getting everyone out,” Erlingsson added.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or how the driver lost control of the vehicle. According to multiple reports, the tourists were in a 4x4. It wasn't clear which make or model.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.